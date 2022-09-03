WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXRM) — Steven Croell passed for 396 yards and five touchdowns to help the unranked CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves to a 59-27 win over the No. 24 Midwestern State Mustangs Saturday night.

Andrew Cook led all Thunderwolves receivers with six receptions, 140 yards and two touchdowns. Croell also threw TD passes to CK Poulos, Kiahn Martinez and Dorion McGarity.

CSU Pueblo scored a touchdown on all four of their red zone attempts, went 10-for-15 on third down, and held possession of the football for 41:44 compared to Midwestern State’s 18:16.

CSU Pueblo (1-0) next Saturday will host No. 5 Grand Valley State, which defeated No. 3 Colorado School of Mines 25-22 in both teams’ respective openers.