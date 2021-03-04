Coronado wrestlers prepare for regional tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Coronado Cougars wrestling team knows this season has been different, but Senior Ben Nagel knows one thing is the same, he’s got his eyes set on the state tournament.

“Personally, I feel more ready than I ever felt,” Nagel said ahead of this weekend’s regional tournament where wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.

As a two-time state qualifier, Nagel, wrestling at 152 lbs., knows this year is a little more difficult for his team. Instead of four qualifiers per region per weight class, it’s just two. Normally, Nagel said he wrestles about 40 matches, but it’s been less than 20 this year.

“I think we have a good chance for at least six guys [to qualify for state], hopefully more would be awesome,” he said.

Of those state hopefuls is Edward Delgado. The senior is wrestling in the 145 lbs. classification and has only been on the mat for three years. He said he feels confident he has a chance to be one of those two qualifiers.

“All of the work you do has to be on your free time and we have a ton of free time, so whatever your preparation is decides if you win or lose.” Delgado said.

Regardless of the changes, they welcome one, and that’s to stand atop the podium this year.

“I feel like it will be, but knock on wood,” Delgado said. “I’m very confident this will be a good region.”

“I had a couple losses the last couple years I probably shouldn’t have lost, so I’m just going to use that to fuel me and go out there and go as hard as I can, and hopefully win state this year,” Nagel said.