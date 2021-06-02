Coors Field welcoming fans to “Opening Day 2.0” at 100% capacity

Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez (58) hands out souvenirs to the fans after their win over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 13 innings at a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are preparing for what the team is calling “Opening Day 2.0” at Coors Field, where they will bring in fans at 100% capacity.

The Denver ballpark will return to full capacity beginning June 28 and stay at capacity through the rest of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

As a celebration of summer and getting people back downtown and into the ballpark, the Rockies have designated the June 28 game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates as “Opening Day 2.0.” The game will start at 3:10 p.m. and will feature all of the traditional home opener pregame fanfare beginning at 2:30 p.m., including fireworks during the national anthem.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are advised to arrive early, as the first 15,000 fans entering the gates on Opening Day 2.0 will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

The Rockies will host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 13.