COLUMN: 106-win Dodgers in NL Wild Card game proves MLB playoff rules are flawed

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Even before the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game Wednesday, Major League Baseball’s playoff seeding rules were flawed.

Regardless of the Cardinals-Dodgers winner, despite the San Francisco Giants (107-55) earning Major League Baseball’s best record for the 2021 season, their first playoff opponent would be against the team that didn’t have the worst record among NL playoff teams.

How is that logical? It’s not.

MLB’s current rules guarantee each division winner in both the American and National Leagues at least a best-of-five series, with the team from each league facing off against the respective Wild Card game victor.

The Dodgers (106-56), who finished one game back of the Giants in the National League West division, earned one of two NL wild-card spots along with the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72). As a result, those two teams played each other in a winner-take-all matchup for the right to face the National League’s best team, which in this case, is the Giants.

It was a great game with an even better finish thanks to Chris Taylor’s 2-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. But now, the best team in the regular season’s first playoff opponent is the second-best team in the regular season.

How is that fair? It’s not.

Even if St. Louis pulled off the upset win in Los Angeles, San Francisco’s NLDS matchup still wouldn’t have made sense when you factor in the NL East champion Atlanta Braves, who finished with 88 wins and 72 losses, the worst record among any MLB playoff team.

The Dodgers and Giants series will be epic. At least we’re guaranteed that. But Major League Baseball’s current rules limit this series to a best-of-five, and allowing that to happen is a failure that needs to be addressed in the offseason.

If the bare-minimum rule of playoff reseeding followed each round, then the Dodgers-Giants matchup could’ve been a best-of-seven series if those two teams advanced to the National League Championship Series. Instead, we’ll see a maximum of five games with these two teams in the playoffs.

How is this the best thing for baseball? It’s not.