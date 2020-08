FILE—In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photograph taken with a fisheye lens, maintenance workers spread salt in the snowy stands of Canvas Stadium before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Boise State and Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. Following the lead of California and joining an increasing number of other states, Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to allow college student athletes to profit from their name and image. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FORT COLLINS — A group of Colorado State football players released a statement Saturday on behalf of the team that disputes the accusations of racism and verbal abuse against Head Coach Steve Addazio and his coaching staff.

colorado Colorado State pauses football activities after allegations of racism and verbal abuse

The school is currently investigating the allegations. The letter also states the accusations have “created an unfair and unstable environment” within the team. It also claimed that any allegations of racism or verbal abuse by the coaching staff are false.