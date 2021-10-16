Colorado State allows just 76 yards in win over New Mexico

Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio, left, is tackled by New Mexico linebacker Syaire Riley (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — David Bailey scored on two short runs, Cayden Camper kicked five field goals and the Colorado State defense allowed just 76 yards of offense in a 36-7 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The Rams allowed just 16 yards passing and 60 rushing to go with five sacks and two interceptions. The 76 yards allowed marks the second-lowest total in team history.

Camper, who has made 16 of his past 17 field goal tries, also had five field goals against Toledo and kicked six against San Jose State in previous CSU victories. CSU’s Todd Centeio was 16-of-25 passing for 289 yards.