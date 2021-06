FILE – Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) looks to pass against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Colorado starting quarterback Sam Noyer has entered the transfer portal for a second time to close a career in Boulder that included three head coaches and a brief switch to safety.

Noyer led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl last season under first-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell. Noyer finished the 2020 season with 1,101 yards passing, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 208 yards and five scores.

Noyer had shoulder surgery after the bowl game.