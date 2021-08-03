Colorado Springs native wins gold, sets Olympic record in skeet

COLORADO SPRINGS– To say Colorado Springs native Amber English represented her hometown well in the Tokyo games would be an understatement. Not only did she win a gold medal, she set an Olympic record and took down the reigning skeet gold medalist in the process.

English hit 56 of 60 targets to set an Olympic record as she beat Diana Bicosi of Italy by one.

English graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and then UCCS in 2012. Competitive shooting is in her blood as her parents, aunt, and uncle have all had the chance to compete at the national level. English is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and said it’s always been a goal to stand atop the podium.

“It’s just accomplishing a dream I’ve had forever,” she said. “To see our flag actually go on top of the flag pole was actually unbelievable, and I was speechless.”

English competes in the World Class Athlete Program with the Army. She is currently stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia.