COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Hill Climb legend Bobby Unser has passed away at the age 87.

Born in Colorado Springs, Unser earned the title King of the Mountain, given to the fastest driver, a record 10 times. Unser set eight course records on America’s Mountain.

Unser wasn’t just a Pikes Peak legend, but an auto racing legend winning the Indy 500 three times in 1968, 1975, and 1981.