(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs, also known as the Olympic City, is home to the Olympic and Paralympic training center where several athletes train.

The 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup team has been training before they compete for the gold in Mexico.

The roster includes 12 athletes, including Lauren Betts, a Colorado native. However, this is not her first rodeo with USA basketball, as she competed with the women’s U16 national team in 2019, as well as the U19 national team in 2021, but the first time she is competing with an AmeriCup team.

“This is part of the things that I work for. I work so hard to get to this position, and I’m just super thankful that the committee thought a lot of me and I’m just really grateful for all the people that have got me here,” said Betts.

Betts was selected out of 22 athletes who participated in the AmeriCup trials back in May.

The 2023 USA Women’s Americup team head coach, Kamie Ethridge, believes she struck gold with Betts, as Ethridge played a part in selecting who would make the AmeriCup roster.

“Not very many people have one of Lauren Betts, you know, and I look at it as, you know what an advantage we have when we go play other teams that don’t have that kind of size, that kind of versatility, she’s kind of vicious, too,” said Ethridge.

The team will compete at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup July 1-9 in León, Mexico.