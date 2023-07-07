(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo returns to Colorado Springs July 11-15, where plenty of top rodeo talent will be competing, including local Keenan Hayes.

Hayes is currently No. 1 in the world for bareback riding, according to RroRodeo.com. The Colorado native has competed in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo before, but has not won this rodeo yet. However, he won the Mountain States Circuit Finals for his first win in his home state.

Hayes is headed to his first Wrangler National Final Rodeo, the ProRodeo’s Super Bowl, in December.