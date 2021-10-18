Colorado Golf Hall of Fame moves to the Broadmoor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The tricky greens of the Broadmoor’s golf courses are now home to the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame.
The hall of fame was founded in 1973 and heads south from Riverdale Golf Courses in Brighton to the Broadmoor. The Broadmoor has hosted several major events in the golf world, most recently the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. Former professional golfer Hale Irwin said the decision to move the hall is the right move.
“It should be here,” Irwin said. “It’s hosted so many good events, so many great players come through here and why not. It’s got the facility. It’s got good temperament. It’s got the personality and I’m delighted to see it come here.”