Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

Colorado linebacker Carson Wells celebrates as he crosses into the end zone to score a touchdown on a pass interception against Arizona in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes used touchdowns from their defense and special teams to snap a four-game skid with a 34-0 win over winless Arizona.

The loss extended the Wildcats’ school record losing streak to 18 games dating to a 35-30 win at Colorado in 2019.

The Wildcats had played better of late but this one got away from them in the third quarter when they surrendered a blocked punt and an interception for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. When the Buffaloes offense got the ball back they got a 62-yard touchdown pass to put the game away.