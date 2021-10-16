Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes used touchdowns from their defense and special teams to snap a four-game skid with a 34-0 win over winless Arizona.
The loss extended the Wildcats’ school record losing streak to 18 games dating to a 35-30 win at Colorado in 2019.
The Wildcats had played better of late but this one got away from them in the third quarter when they surrendered a blocked punt and an interception for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. When the Buffaloes offense got the ball back they got a 62-yard touchdown pass to put the game away.