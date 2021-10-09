Colorado College hockey ties with St. Lawrence; Air Force falls at Michigan State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Jack Millar’s third-period goal helped the Colorado College Tigers to a 1-1 tie against the St. Lawrence Saints Saturday night.

After two scoreless periods, Luc Salem broke the 0-0 tie 5:18 into the third period before Millar’s equalizer.

Colorado College (0-1-1) begins a five-game road trip at Union College for two games next Saturday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Air Force Athletics) – Michigan State scored three power-play goals for a 5-1 win over Air Force in a non-conference game, Saturday, Oct. 9, at Munn Arena in East Lansing, Mich. The two teams split the two-game series.

Air Force (1-1-0) was called for three penalties, including a major, in the first nine minutes of the game.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favors in the first period,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “When Luke Rowe pounded that puck home, I was pleased we were only down a goal at the end of the first. We needed to win that second period and give Schilling a chance to win the game for us in third. But we didn’t. We have given up the first goal in every game this season and you just can’t chase the scoreboard in every game.”

Air Force returns to Colorado to face the No. 13 Denver Pioneers. The Falcons and Pioneers meet at Cadet Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:05 p.m., and then in Denver on Saturday.