Colorado College hires Former Tiger Jeff Conarroe as men’s basketball coach

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College is bringing a former Tiger back home in the hire of its new men’s basketball program. The Tigers announced the hired of Jeff Conarroe, a 1999 graduate and three-year member of the Colorado College basketball team.

Conarroe spent the last nine seasons on the sideline at the CSU Bakersfield where he helped the Roadrunners to the program’s first NCAA tournament berth in 2016. He spent nearly 20 years in the Division I ranks with stops at the University of Mississippi and Georgia State.