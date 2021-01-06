Colorado College-Denver Gold Pan series postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second leg of the Gold Pan series between Colorado College and Denver is postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the DU hockey program.

CC and DU were set to meet this Friday and Saturday for a home-and-home series. After wins on each team’s home ice, the series is tied 1-1.

“You have to be flexible and you have to understand things are going to change,” Tigers Head Coach Mike Haviland said. “I just think you’re going to see more of this until playoffs. You’re going to have to change your hat on preparing.”

Colorado College will now host North Dakota on January 10 and 11.