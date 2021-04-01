CO Springs native represents in NCAA hockey tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — Scroll along the Colorado Avalanche’s twitter and you’ll find a retweet highlighting three Colorado natives representing the state in the women’s NCAA Division I hockey tournament this past March.

These three ladies that grew up playing hockey in Colorado have made it to the NCAA Championships with their respective teams! Way to go ladies! #GenderEqualityMonth pic.twitter.com/vUDCHcJPUW — Avalanche Amateur Hockey (@COHockeyAvs) March 22, 2021

“I was really surprised, I wasn’t expecting it at all, but it was really cool to see that,” KC Brooks, one of the women featured in the tweet, said.

Brooks is a freshman at Providence College and graduated from Pine Creek High School. She started playing hockey at the age of seven.

“I remember right away when I started playing hockey I loved it so much,” Brooks said. “It was something I wanted to keep doing as long as I could.”

Brooks played in 21 games this season and played defense in the regular season, but when the Friars were short players because of COVID-19, her coach moved her to forward before the NCAA tournament.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I was not expecting to play forward, but I find it so much more fun than defense.”

The Friars lost in the first round to the eventual NCAA champion, Wisconsin. However, with three more years with the Friars, Brooks hopes to help Providence to new heights.

“We set the bar now and I really hope and want to make it to the NCAA tournament again for the next three years, and I really think we can do it.”