CHSAA won’t change 2020-21 sports schedule approved in August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) won’t be making any changes to the athletics calendar they approved in August, the board announced Wednesday.

This means contact sports typically played in the fall, such as football, are still scheduled for spring 2021.

CHSAA Board of Directors voting unanimously to not change the 2020-21 athletics schedule.



The association announced the changes to the 2020-2021 calendar in early August.

Last week, the association said they would reconsider the changes. Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that he would be willing to consider proposals regarding fall sports.

The board decided Tuesday that the schedule would remain as-is.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges,” the board said in a statement. “Specific to CHSAA activities, this has included trying to resume a traditional fall season for moderate- to high-risk contact sports. It has forced inequities when making statewide decisions for the 180,000 student-participants, 363 voluntary members schools, and 178 school districts across the state.”

The board said all student athletes will have an opportunity to play a season during this school year.

Polis released the following statement about the decision.

“I have said from the beginning that it will take all of us – people at home, local communities, governments, businesses, and organizations working together to crush the spread of this virus. Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this Fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the Spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes then our administration fully respects that decision. The important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports.”