CHSAA looks to reconsider activities calendar; submits plans to Gov. Polis’ team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Don’t rule out the possibility of football and other traditional high school fall sports to return this fall.

CHSAA announced on Friday Commissioner Rhonda Blandford-Green was meeting with Governor Jared Polis’ office “to gather information about potential variances the state would allow for all sports.” Friday at 6:02 p.m. CHSAA tweeted out this statement:

We are resubmitting modified variances & safety implementation plans previously submitted to the Gov's COVID Team for football, spirit & volleyball in hopes they will be reconsidered. We will also submit variances for field hockey, gymnastics, soccer & unified bowling. #copreps — CHSAA (@CHSAA) September 12, 2020

This comes after CHSAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously on Wednesday to not reconsider altering the 2020-21 activities calendar, meaning fall contact sports, such as football and volleyball, would remain in the spring. CHSAA said the decision came after it was made clear that variances would not be given by the COVID-19 Response Team to play certain sports.

“LetCOPlay,” a locally rooted movement organized protests on Friday in different locations across the state. The group is asking Governor Polis to make an executive order to move football to the fall. During a press briefing on Friday, Governor Polis said the window is still open for fall sports.

“If our governor is pushing for us to play sports, I think that’s a big indication of it being the right thing to do as long as we are safe and take all the precautions,” Pine Creek senior Beau Freyler said.

Freyler is committed to play football at Iowa State next year, but stressed concerns that other Colorado high school football players could miss out on scholarship opportunities if football isn’t played until the spring.

CHSAA stated certain districts don’t have the financial resources to safely begin fall sports, however, the Governor’s office has indicated it may be able to provide resources to schools to help facilitate their activities programs.