Chris Harris Jr. signs with Chargers

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session in Englewood, Colo. Veteran cornerback Harris is about to test unfettered free agency for the first time in his nearly decade-long career. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER – Broncos veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. won’t be wearing orange and blue next season for the first time in his career. Per reports, Harris is headed to the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year deal worth $20.5 million.

Harris was instrumental in founding the No Fly Zone and helped the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers. He spent nine seasons in Denver and became a four-time Pro-Bowler. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is just one of 12 Broncos to record at least 20 career interceptions.

Harris’ deal came just days after the Broncos announced they’ve acquired A.J. Bouye, cornerback from the Jacksonville Jaguars.