Cheyenne Mountain wins 4A boys state lacrosse title

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team overcame a two-goal deficit with about five minutes remaining in the game to capture the 4A state championship over Evergreen.

Down 4-3, Kevin Papa scored the game-tying goal, then with 48 seconds left, scored the go-ahead goal for Cheyenne Mountain as the team won 5-4. Papa, just a sophomore, is playing in his first year of high school lacrosse as last year’s season was canceled because of COVID.

“You think about it in your backyard every time you shoot,” Papa said of the game-winning goal. “It’s like the game’s on the line, you’re going to score, and it just happened to come to me, and I scored… I was just happy. I wasn’t even thinking. I was just finding all my boys, celebrating.”

“This is a crazy game,” Cheyenne Mountain Head Coach Mike Paige said. “We had a three-goal deficit against Erie at one point early in the season, and our guys had the tenacity and the will to overcome. They knew it could come down to the last minute, and that’s what they did, and they prevailed. They played phenomenally. We made some changes, and those changes paid dividends.

Cheyenne Mountain finished the season at 12-1.