DENVER– The Cheyenne Mountain Red Tailed Hawks win the 4A state title for the first time since 2004. They defeated the Colorado Academy 4-0 Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

The Colorado Academy had handed Cheyenne Mountain one of its only two losses on the season heading into the championship, but the Red Tailed Hawks, led by Philip Bramble’s two goals, pushed Cheyenne Mountain to victory.

“Our goal for the season was to win a game, get to the semi’s,” Bramble said. “But we’re here now, we won the big time.”

Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season at 20-2.