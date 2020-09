PUEBLO — The Cheyenne Mountain boys tennis team fell just three points shy of winning the 2020 CHSAA boys 4A tennis tournament.

Bennett Ziegler and Miles Wagner won one doubles for Cheyenne Mountain while their teammates Carver Ward and Miles Hoover won two doubles.

The win would have marked the 100th team title in school history. Instead, Niwot took home the title with 38 points, while Cheyenne Mountain and Mullen finished with 36.