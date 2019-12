SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The 2019 Cheez-It Bowl kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The Air Force Academy faces off Washington State Cougars.

The Falcons are looking for win number 11 on the season. FOX21 asked the players what their motivation was behind making their first bowl game since 2016.

The home of the Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix has turned from a baseball field to a football field for game day.