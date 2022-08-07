COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Colorado College Athletics) — Colorado College rising junior Hunter McKown and incoming freshman Kaidan Mbereko have made the final Team USA roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

They will be the first players on a current CC roster to participate in the tournament since 2014, when Jaccob Slavin played for Team USA and Gustav Olofsson skated for Sweden.

It has been 18 years since a pair of Tigers earned a spot on the Team USA squad, when Brett Sterling and Mark Stuart competed for the Red, White and Blue for the second consecutive year in 2004.

Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte will once again serve as an assistant coach for Team USA in Edmonton. Mayotte was an assistant for the team last winter, as well as the teams that won gold in 2017 and ’21, and bronze in 2018.

Team USA opens the tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 9 against Germany, beginning at 8 p.m. (MT). Every game will be televised on NHL Network.



The original 2022 World Junior Championship was originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, but was canceled due to COVID.