EDMONTON, Alberta (KXRM) — Colorado College freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced to help Team USA to a 7-1 win over Switzerland in the World Junior Hockey Championship preliminary round Thursday night.

Mbereko’s collegiate teammate, junior forward Hunter McKown, registered an assist in eight minutes of action to help the Americans to their second win in two prelim games.

USA, which defeated Germany 5-1 Tuesday night, will take on Austria Saturday at noon.