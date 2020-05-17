CC’s Halloran signs with AHL Ontario Reign

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another Colorado College Tiger is joining the pro hockey ranks. Forward Nick Halloran inked a contract with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this week.

Halloran finished second on the Tigers this season with 30 points and recorded a team best 18 assists. He wraps up his career at CC with 40 goals and 57 assists in 119 games.

The Reign are the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. Halloran followed the Kings growing up in Utah.

“I think I’ve been in the most contact with the Kings organization and as far as familiarity and opportunity for me as a player to succeed, I think it kind of checked all the boxes,” Halloran said of his decision to sign with the organization.

Halloran said it’s been a surreal experience to make the first step in a professional career, but feels it’s just the beginning.

“I’m not easing up or slowing down at all, but yeah, it’s awesome and I’m excited. It’s been a dream of mine and I’m so glad I could make it happen.”

Halloran will join a familiar face in Ontario as his former CC teammate Mason Bergh played with the Reign last season. Halloran said Bergh has given him some helpful tips on the ins and outs of pro hockey.