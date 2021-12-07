CC Tigers prepare for top NCHC team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College hockey bounced back from a Friday night loss to No. 10 Omaha last weekend to beat them 4-0 on Saturday. The Tigers need that momentum as their schedule doesn’t get easier. CC is hosting No. 7 North Dakota this weekend at Ed Robson Arena.

CC is 1-4-1 in conference and second to last in the NCHC standings. However, the team doesn’t feel like its level of play is far off from the top talent. Head Coach Kris Mayotte said his team has had great moments this season, but when you play in the best league in the country it takes more than great moments to be successful.

“It takes something going our way in a game for us to really believe,” he said. “You can’t start a game with any doubt. You have to go into a game with that belief. The way we are going to do it is going to be the right way and it’s going to work for us.”

“It kind of speaks to our starts and the feeling out process,” sophomore forward Logan Will said. “Once we’re comfortable sometimes it takes something for us to get going and that’s something we’re working on. I think it’s on us as a group to have a better warm up and be ready to go from the drop of the puck.”

CC host No. 7 North Dakota Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena and again Saturday at 6 p.m.