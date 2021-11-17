CC Tigers hockey reflects on three week break

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Tigers have three weeks before returning to game action against Omaha.

By record, it’s been a tough start for Kris Mayotte’s bunch in his first season as head coach. The Tigers have just two wins in 12 games, but prior to facing the number one and fourth teams in the country the losses had all been by just one goal. Mayotte said there are some special qualities in his team despite the record.

“Part of my disappointment is that it hasn’t led to more wins for them because they’ve deserved wins in a lot of different situations and they just haven’t gotten them,” Mayotte said. “You watch our Friday game against St. Cloud, you watch our Saturday game against Duluth, those are two of the best teams in the country. It’s not like we’re hanging on for dear life against them. We’re playing with them. It’s a back-and-forth game, it’s this could go any way. I think that’s beginning to become our standard.”

CC has scored the fewest goals among all NCHC members. On the other end, they’re fourth in the league giving up an average of 2.5 goals per game.