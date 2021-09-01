CC Tigers hockey debuts new arena against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College’s new on-campus Ed Robson Arena is set to make its debut on October 2 as an already exciting night for the Tigers gets a little more fun. Colorado College is set to host Air Force in an exhibition game to unveil the new ice to the public.

Traditionally, CC and Air Force host Canadian collegiate opponents in exhibitions, but COVID travel restrictions will prevent that this season.

The exhibition game between Colorado College and Air Force starts at 6 p.m. at Robson Arena.