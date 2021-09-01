CC Tigers hockey debuts new arena against Air Force

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College’s new on-campus Ed Robson Arena is set to make its debut on October 2 as an already exciting night for the Tigers gets a little more fun. Colorado College is set to host Air Force in an exhibition game to unveil the new ice to the public.

Traditionally, CC and Air Force host Canadian collegiate opponents in exhibitions, but COVID travel restrictions will prevent that this season.

The exhibition game between Colorado College and Air Force starts at 6 p.m. at Robson Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 