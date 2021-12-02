CC Tiger hockey alum Josiah Slavin registers assist in NHL debut

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Josiah Slavin (36) and Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) watch the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. The Blackhawks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXRM) — Former Colorado College Tiger Josiah Slavin tallied the primary assist on Seth Jones’ game-tying goal in the third period of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.

Slavin, who was making his NHL debut, skated the puck into the offensive zone and drew two defenders along the right-wing boards before turning around and finding Jones just inside the blue line. The Blackhawks defenseman then snapped his third goal of the season past Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek with 8:04 remaining in the third period.

“As you saw, Slavs, this is what he does,” Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King said. “He’s a big body, he protects pucks, he makes plays, he skates well. I really liked his performance. His parents should be very happy and very proud of their son today.”

Slavin had 16 shifts for a total of 10:40 of ice time, won one of two faceoffs and registered three shots on goal.

“He looked extremely comfortable out there,” Jones said. “Big body down the middle, was making plays out of our own end, skating through the neutral zone with speed and creating offensively. He set up (Mike Hardman) a couple times off the rush for some great chances. I thought he looked great, didn’t look out of place at all and definitely helped us get the win tonight.”