(COLORADO SPRINGS) – The Colorado College men’s lacrosse team rolled through the Heartland Conference tournament to close out their regular season.

On Sunday, April 30, the Tigers dominated Southwestern University in the conference championship game with a final score of 23-7.

On Sunday, May 7, the Tigers were selected to face Salisbury University in round one of the Division Three NCAA tournament on May 13, marking the program’s 10th appearence.

Colorado College vs. Salisbury will take place at 10 a.m. (MT).