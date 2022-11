COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Kaidan Mbereko made 32 saves, Bryan Yoon scored a first-period power-play goal, but the Colorado College Tigers lost 3-1 to the No. 19 Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs Saturday night.

Colorado College (4-6-0) earned a series split with UMD after winning 5-0 Friday night.

Air Force (5-4-1) earned its first two-game sweep of an opponent this season, defeating Alaska-Anchorage 5-3 Friday and 3-1 Saturday.