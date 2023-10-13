(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 2023-24 Colorado College hockey season is underway. Friday night, Oct. 13, the Tigers kicked off their two-game series against Union College at Ed Robson Arena.

Around the 17 minute mark in the first period, Union’s Chaz Smedsrud scored for the first goal of the night. But Ethan Straky struck back three minutes later to tie up the game heading into the second period.

In the second period, Tigers’ Zaccharya Wisdom, Riley Stuart, Drew Montgomery, Tyler Coffey and Tommy Middleton all grabbed goals to put the Tigers up 6-1 heading into the final period. Three of those goals came from newcomers.

You can catch all CC home games on The SOCO CW.