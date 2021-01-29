Cardinals acquire Rockies’ Arenado in pending deal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits a two-run double in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Saint Louis Cardinals have acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to The Athletic.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star, signed an eight-year, $260 million deal with the Rockies in 2019.

The new deal is pending approval from the MLB and the players’ union, The Athletic reports.

Arenado’s current deal has a full, no-trade clause.

Known for his big bat and his highlight-reel plays at third, Arenado has been the face of the franchise for years. He’s earned a Gold Glove in each of his eight major league seasons.

A year ago, Arenado was feeling “a lot of disrespect” after Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers.

Asked via text message about Bridich’s comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don’t care what he says there’s a lot of disrespect around there.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly.