Carb Day 2019 brings tens of thousands of fans to Indianapolis

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Fans from all over the world converged on Speedway for Carb Day, the last day of practice for IndyCar drivers before the Indianapolis 500 and a daylong party for fans or those who just want to enjoy a day at the track.

“The sound! The speed is amazing!” racing fan Terry Sandau said Friday. Sandau comes all the way from Florida to get a taste of the Month of May.

The sound of cars racing around the track for practice Friday was distinct enough to grab anyone’s attention near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Carb Day!” a group of fans shouted in unison.

It was Emma Cleveland’s first time at the event.

“It’s great! I love it so far,” Cleveland, of Brownsburg, said.

Some Carb Day pros have their own ways of getting the most out of the day, from delicious food to adult beverages.

“You drink a bunch of beer really fast,” Cameron Kingerf, of Indianapolis, said Friday.

Ellis Hines has come to Carb Day for the last 35 years.

“Same crowd, same people, same atmosphere. It’s an awesome place. It’s a wonderful time,” said Hines.

“It’s an experience you don’t get anywhere else,” said Darrell Meador, of Indianapolis, said.