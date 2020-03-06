Cañon City girls basketball upsets top seed, heads to Great 8

CAÑON CITY – The Cañon City girls basketball team upset the top-seeded Sand Creek Scorpions in the 4A state tournament this week. Now, the 16-seed Tigers have eyes on the Denver Coliseum, but first, they have to take down 9-seed Mullen in the Great 8.

“We know that we had nothing to lose,” senior guard Kate Tedquist said of the Sweet 16 win. “They had to prove they were the number one seed… If we can let alone compete with the number one seed then we definitely deserve to be there.”

“It’s just immediate like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to the [Great] 8.’ It’s something that most teams can’t say,” Jerika Moore, another senior on the team said.

It’s been five years since the Tigers have gone this far in the tournament, even longer since the Tigers have won a Great 8 game.

“We beat the number one seed that’s pretty cool,” senior Brianna Weikal said. “I think everyone can agree the confidence went up a little more than it already was.”

The Tigers roster only lists three seniors, and the young team has come a long way after starting the season 0-3.

“In the beginning I was kind of like ‘oh goodness,'” Moore said laughing. “As soon as we got past those three games, we got Kate back from injury, just everything started to fall into place.”

A win over Mullen in Friday’s Great 8 game means the Tigers book a ticket to the Denver Coliseum, a goal these girls have been eyeing for some time.

“Since you’re a little girl you want to have the crowd cheering for you,” Tedquist said.

“It’s always been a dream to end senior year going there, I think would just be amazing,” Weikal said.

Cañon City is on the road against Mullen in the Great 8. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.