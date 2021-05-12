Broncos will open 2021 season on the road against the NY Giants

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Broncos 2021 season will kick off on Sunday, September 12 in New York against the Giants.

The game will kick off at 2:25 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

In 2017, 2019 and 2020, the Broncos opened the year on “Monday Night Football” in the second game of a Week 1 doubleheader.

New this season, the Broncos will play a 17th game at home vs. the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos will host one of the three preseason games.

The NFL and Broncos are planning on hosting capacity crowds at the stadiums this coming season.

The full schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 5:45 p.m. These are the matchups:

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Road: