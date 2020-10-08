Broncos vs. Patriots game moved to Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots has been moved from its scheduled Sunday afternoon time slot to Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

There had been some questions about whether the game would even happen after several positive COVID-19 tests among Patriots players, the most recent coming on Wednesday when Stephen Gilmore tested positive.

There were no positive tests for the Patriots Thursday, but the team has had limited practice time due to the earlier tests.

Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week, forcing the Patriots game against Kansas City to be moved from Sunday to Monday.

So far the Broncos have not reported any positive COVID-19 test results since the season started.

