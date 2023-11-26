DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos secured a fifth straight victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, finishing the game with a score of 29-12 for the first time in NFL history.

The concept of building a final score that has never happened before in NFL history is known as Scorigami.

NFL rules make it so that some scores are more rare than others, some even impossible. For example, it would be impossible for a team to win a game 1-0, 1-1, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-1, or 7-1. However, while Scorigami creator Jon Bois says it would be extremely rare, it is technically possible for a team to win a game 6-1 under NFL rules.

Because of the rules, there are a lot of scores that are possible that have never happened before.

That’s what happened on Sunday with the Broncos vs. Browns game. It was the first time an NFL game had ever finished with a score of 29-12.

It happened to the Broncos earlier this season too. The Broncos vs. Dolphins game on Sept. 24 ended with a score of 70-20. It was a historic 50-point loss for the Broncos and was the first time any NFL team had scored as many as 70 points since 1966.

It was the fourth time an NFL team had scored 70 or more points in a game. However, it was also historic in that it was the first time an NFL game finished with a score of 70-20, Scorigami.

The Broncos have since come back from the historic loss and now have more wins than losses this season at 6-5.

The Broncos are on a 5-game winning streak, which has not happened since 2015.