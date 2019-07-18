Broncos training camp begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For football fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Broncos training camp kicked off Thursday at the team’s practice facility in Englewood. FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna, Julia Maguire, and Brandon Thompson were there for a look at all the action.

Training camp is open to the public on select days until August 13. The practices are held at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. There will also be a practice at Mile High on July 27.

Practices are free and open to the public. Tap here for a full schedule and more information.