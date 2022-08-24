COLORADO SPRINGS — 100 local military members will train like the Broncos on Thursday at “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Broncos training camp, local military will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge.

This marks the eighth year that USAA and the Broncos have hosted “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Invited military will also be able to watch the Broncos practice from a VIP viewing location.

The event will take place following Broncos team practice at UC Health Training Center, 13403 Broncos Parkway, Englewood, CO 80112. The Broncos will practice from 11:35 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.

“USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” starts at 1:45 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Denver Broncos.