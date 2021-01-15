Broncos’ star Von Miller under investigation for alleged domestic violence

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been more than a year since Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has seen the playing field during a game, and now FOX31 has learned that he is under criminal investigation.

Sources tell FOX31 in Denver that the investigation involves domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancée and is being conducted by police in Parker.

It’s unclear when the charges stem from or what allegedly happened.

The Parker Police Department sent FOX31 the following statement:

“The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”

