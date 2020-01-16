Broncos star Randy Gradishar not among Hall of Fame inductees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Broncos star and the face of the Orange Crush defense Randy Gradishar will continue to wait for his enshrinement in Canton.

Gradishar was not among the 10 inductees in this year’s Centennial Class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gradishar, a linebacker, anchored the Broncos defense from 1974-83 and helped the team to the 1977 Super Bowl, the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. He remains the Broncos franchise leader in tackles, is a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection, and was the 1978 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Gradishar was a modern-era finalist several times in addition to being a finalist for the Centennial Class.

“To be honest with you, from a human, from a man standpoint it was very disappointing, very discouraging, but I always have hope,” Gradishar said. “I believe it’s in the Lord’s timing and eventually because of my ten year career with the Denver Broncos, eventually I believe I’ll get in someday… I’m just glad for the last 20 years my name is at least still mentioned, so they still know who I am.”

Steve Atwater and John Lynch are former Broncos among the modern-era finalists list. The final selection is made on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.