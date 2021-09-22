Broncos sign Micah Kiser with Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb on IR

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, right, confers with head trainer Vince Garcia as Chubb takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are expecting Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb back in 6-8 weeks following surgery on his left ankle on Wednesday.

Chubb had bone spurs removed from his left ankle after having to leave Sunday’s win at Jacksonville in the second quarter. The Broncos signed outside linebacker Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad to take Chubb’s place on the roster.

Malik Reed will start for Chubb on Sunday when the unbeaten Broncos host the winless New York Jets in their home opener.