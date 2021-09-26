Broncos shut out Jets to stay undefeated

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KXRM) — The Denver Broncos held the New York Jets to 162 yards in a 26-0 win Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos’ relentless pass rush sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson five times. Alexander Johnson got him twice, while Von Miller, Shelby Harris and Malik Reed sacked him once.

Denver held winless New York to 119 passing yards. Justin Simmons tallied his first interception of the season, jumping in front of Wilson’s pass intended for Corey Davis in the fourth quarter, while Caden Stearns picked up his first-career interception with less than a minute to play.

Teddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 25 passes for 235 yards. Tim Patrick had five catches for 98 yards.

The Broncos (3-0) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) next Sunday.