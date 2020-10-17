Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins, will not join team for game against Patriots

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins speaks with Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Saturday morning that running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will not accompany the team to New England for Sunday’s game against the Patriots,” the team said in a statement.

According to the Broncos, Modkins is self-isolating at home and is not experiencing symptoms.

“We have evaluated close contacts, administered necessary point of care testing (no positive COVID-19 results) and implemented additional health and safety measures at UCHealth Training Center per NFL-NFLPA protocols,” the team said. “The Broncos remain in regular communication with the league office, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and team medical staff. We will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our team, opponents and community.”

The Broncos are scheduled to play New England at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Sunday. Last week’s game was postponed after the Patriots announced positive COVID-19 tests.