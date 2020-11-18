Broncos rookies say they’re improving as team preps to host Miami

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos continue to work virtually this week until they get back on the practice field Wednesday and that’s just fine with defensive end Demarcus Walker.

“For me, I think it’s easier. I see it as an advantage, I like it,” he said.

There are questions as to whether Drew Lock will be available to practice Wednesday, as he continues to mend from a rib/oblique injury sustained in Las Vegas last weekend.

“No one questions his (Lock’s) toughness,” says Head Coach Vic Fangio. “We want Drew to have a good week of preparation, so he’s ready to play in the game (vs. Miami).”

FOX31 was able to spend some ‘Zoom’ time with one of Lock’s favorite receivers on Tuesday; KJ Hamler has been targeted a team-leading 20 times in the last two weeks.

“I think my role is increasing each week. I’m getting better,” claims the rookie from Penn State. “I’ve got to take advantage of the balls that come to me.”

He has — with 10 catches for 125 yards, albeit in consecutive losses. as he fights to learn about succeeding at this level.

“That’s one thing I’m learning about the league: there are more contested catches, the type of tough catches you have to make to help the team,” he said.

Like much about the Broncos, one must be able to imagine the possibilities because we just aren’t seeing them consistently… yet. In Handler and fellow rookie Jerry Jeudy, they seem to have found a promising combination.

“We’re still learning,” admits Handler. “No one is going to say, ‘Oh, they’re just rookies.’ We’re mature — you have to go out and be a man about it and ball because those are grown men (you’re going against) out there.”

For a 10th straight time, the Broncos are underdogs when they host the streaking Dolphins on Sunday. Miami has won five in a row.