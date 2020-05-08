Broncos release 2020 schedule

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos released the 2020 regular season schedule Thursday. The Broncos open up the season on Monday Night Football hosting last season’s AFC runner-up Tennessee Titans.

In Week 3, the Broncos host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Chris Harris Jr. makes his return to Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11 when the Chargers visit Denver. In Week 13, the Broncos travel to Kansas City for a prime time Sunday night match-up against the Super Bowl LIV champs.

(WK 1) 9/14 – vs. Titans (Monday, 8:10 p.m.)

(WK 2) 9/20 – at Steelers (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

(WK 3) 9/27 – vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, 2:25 p.m.)

(WK 4) 10/01 – at Jets (Thursday, 6:20 p.m.)

(WK 5) 10/11 – at Patriots (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

(WK 6) 10/18 – vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 2:05 p.m.)

(WK 7) 10/25 – vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 2:25 p.m.)

(WK 8) BYE

(WK 9) 11/08 – at Falcons (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

(WK 10) 11/15 – at Raiders (Sunday, 2:05 p.m.)

(WK 11) 11/22 – vs. Chargers (Sunday, 2:05 p.m.)

(WK 12) 11/29 – vs. Saints (Sunday, 2:05 p.m.)

(WK 13) 12/06 – at Chiefs (Sunday, 6:20 p.m.)

(WK 14) 12/13 – at Panthers (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

(WK 15) TBD – vs. Bills

(WK 16) TBD – at Chargers

(WK 17) 1/03 – vs. Raiders (Sunday, 2:25 p.m.)