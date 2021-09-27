Broncos receiver KJ Hamler to miss the rest of the season

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler if helped off the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos will go through the remainder of the season down one of their star offensive players after KJ Hamler was diagnosed with an ACL injury.

Hamler injured his knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

“KJ is a hard guy to cover, we will miss him” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

During his news conference Monday, Fangio said the team would consider all options to replace the WR.

“It definitely tough,” wide receiver Tim Patrick said Monday.

Jerry Jeudy, another Broncos wide receiver, has been on the IR since injuring his ankle in week 1. It’s unclear what his timeline for returning to the team is.